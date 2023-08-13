South African National Parks’ (SANParks) Environmental Crime Investigations unit manager from Groenkloof in Pretoria, Kobus de Wet has been killed by a hippo while camping at the Kruger National Park.

SANParks executive management has sent condolences to his family and friends.

SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla says, “We can confirm that we have lost one of the most effective dedicated and hard working colleague in the anti poaching campaign in tragic incident. He was charged by a hippo while camping in in the Kruger National Park.”

“He was very instrumental in the arrest and conviction of many poachers who are now behind bars. We pass our heartfelt condolences to his family during difficult time,” explains Phaahla.