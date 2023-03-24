The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) says an SABC without a board is a threat to its operations and its mandate to inform and educate the public.

It has been five months since the term of the previous board ended.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has still not appointed the new board, despite Parliament’s recommendations of qualifying candidates.

The president is seeking legal clarity on the additional three names that were approved by the House.

Sanef Chairperson Sbu Ngalwa says: “The Broadcast Act is quite clear in terms the board being responsible for the affairs of the SABC. So, you can imagine that for five months, you have the SABC sitting without a board even despite the fact that the National Assembly has done the due diligence in terms of its recommendations to the President.”

Ramaphosa’s disapproval

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since refused to approve the list of SABC Board candidates sent to him by the National Assembly, citing certain reservations.

In a letter sent to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula a few weeks ago, the President shares his reservations, saying the matter needed to be referred to the Portfolio Committee on Communication for reconsideration.

More details in the report below:

Recommended candidates for the SABC Board:

<br />

– Additional reporting by Lulama Matya