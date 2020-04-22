At least 10 stores have been closed in the last seven days after staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) has expressed dissatisfaction with the measures retail stores have put in place to protect their employees from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

At least 10 stores have been closed in the last seven days after staff tested positive for COVID-19. The stores affected include Pick ‘n Pay, Spar, Shoprite, Checkers and Makro, with Dischem seemingly the worst affected.

South Africa has 3 465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 58 people have died from the virus.

Saccawu’s Mike Sikani says while the retailers speak of how well they’re doing in protecting the workers, the reality on the ground is not the same at all branches.

He has added that the employers do not go far enough to help workers who test positive.

“There’s no provision or there’s no commitment from employers to say ‘Mike Sikani is infected by the coronavirus. Can we extended our services of testing and screening to their immediate family, to the friends that he or she has come into contact with; to the fellow employees whom he or she is working within in that particular establishment;’ This is an area which the employers are avoiding.”

#COVID-19 Statistics in SA as at 21 April 2020 pic.twitter.com/yAWBWl81Di — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 21, 2020

Dischem COVID-19 cases

On Sunday, 24 staff members of a Dischem pharmacy in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, tested positive for COVID-19. The retailer conducted several tests after one employee tested positive for the virus last Thursday.

Last week, the pharmaceutical company recorded a COVID-19 infection at the same store. The company said it subsequently closed the store for deep cleaning and took the decision to test all other staff members on Tuesday, resulting in the four who tested positive for the virus going into self-isolation.

Last Thursday, 20 other employees who were asymptomatic, tested positive after the store ran a re-test of staff.

In the video below, Dischem regional clinic manager Barbara Lace says COVID-19 fears have affected the company’s sales: