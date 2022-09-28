South Africa has been given the distinct honour of presiding over the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s 41st Assembly in Montreal, Canada. The announcement was made at the opening ceremony, ahead of the first session that started this week.

The organisation’s governing body, the council sets the policy that will guide it in addressing civil aviation issues. South Africa has had unbroken service on the 36-member council since 2003.

The Director of Civil Aviation at the South African Civil Aviation Authority Poppy Khoza was elected by the Civil Aviation Organisation’s member states to serve as President for the 41st Assembly that consists of delegates from 193 countries.

[BREAKING NEWS] #SACAA Director of Civil Aviation was just elected President of the #ICAO 41st Assembly. Ms Khoza was unanimously elected to preside over the proceedings of almost two weeks Assembly which starts today until 7 October 2022 in Montreal, Canada.

Some of the issues expected to be discussed at the two week conference include climate change, aviation safety and recovery post the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as, the economic development of air transport.

“We think that having our own being elected unopposed to serve as the president is indeed what South Africa should celebrate and it talks of the recognition of women in the aviation sector,” says Deputy Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga.

Khoza said this election is a sign of how the rest of the world perceives South Africa’s contribution and the value it adds to world aviation matters.

She says this gathering is the first since 2019 and comes at a time when the aviation industry needs to reflect and come up with solutions to a number of setbacks caused by the pandemic.

South Africa’s delegation is also seeking re-election to the 36-country Governing council this week. The announcement on this matter is expected on Saturday.