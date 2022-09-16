The local aviation industry is beefing up its security systems. The sector is investing billions of rand in its ICT security system to address growing risks to ensure safety at airports.

Lanseria airport Chief Executive Officer Rampa Rammopo says cyber security is a major challenge in the aviation industry.

#Spotted@SACAA-SecurityCultureEvent Look who we spotted @Lanseria_Int airport during the official activation of @SACAA‘s security culture campaign: Learners from: Diepsloot Secondary School

Blair Athol Primary School

Sgodiphola Secondary School #YearOfSecurityCulture pic.twitter.com/u7rdIShONx — SA Civil Aviation Authority – SACAA (@OfficialSACAA) September 16, 2022

Rammopo says this risk is not high in South Africa but the country needs to be vigilant at all times.

“South Africa for us I guess it doesn’t pose that much of a threat, we not taking our eyes off the ball.”

Executive for aviation security at the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) Luvuyo Qeke says airport users should remain vigilant even though South Africa is not a high risk country for incidents such as terrorism.

“In a country like South Africa, it’s not a country prone to terrorism but that does not mean we need to be ignorant.”

SACAA says the biggest threat in the aviation industry is its employees as they can be bribed to engage in illegal acts.