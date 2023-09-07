In an eagerly anticipated development, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) announced it has met the necessary requirements to finalise an agreement with pay channel giant MultiChoice for the broadcasting rights of the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2023.

The SABC’s announcement comes just days before the tournament’s opening match, pitting host nation France against the formidable All Blacks in the heart of Paris.

The public broadcaster has been in intense negotiations with MultiChoice to secure the broadcasting rights for this highly anticipated sporting event. The Rugby World Cup 2023, set to kick off this Friday evening, has generated immense excitement among rugby enthusiasts worldwide.

The SABC says it is now awaiting feedback from the pay channel company.

The agreement, once finalised, will grant the SABC access to broadcast the tournament’s matches across the nation, ensuring that millions of South African rugby fans can enjoy the action from the comfort of their homes.

Defending champions South Africa are scheduled to take on Scotland in their opening Group B match, which is set to captivate audiences late on Sunday afternoon. This match, along with numerous other thrilling fixtures, is expected to draw significant viewership, underscoring the importance of securing the broadcast rights for the SABC.