The event was held on Saturday at The Venue, Melrose Arch.

Journalists from the SABC News were some of the winners of the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards (Sikuvile Awards) 2023, hosted by the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF).

Cleopatra Jones, who joined the SABC in 2013, walked away with an award under Indigenous Language Reporting in Community Media for her Documentaries -” Inkolelo Engaziwa” and “Not Just a Body Number.” Jones was given her first Producer contract with Special Assignment in 2020.

In 2021, she got a permanent Producer contract with the SABC1’S Cutting Edge programme.

Simone Cooper: By recognizing excellence in the noble profession of journalism, the Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards give true expression to the normative definition of news as a social construction of reality. @SikuvileAwards2 #SBSJA23 @StandardBankZA pic.twitter.com/WEglazrXQS — SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) June 25, 2023

GRAPHIC CONTENT: The Documentary that won Jones the Award: Cutting Edge I 25 January 2022:

SABC’s Senior producer, Nomvuyo Ntanjana, has won an award under Lifestyle for her “Carving Out Hope”. She is a multi-skilled journalist who is exceptionally dynamic and is passionate about investigative and human interest stories.

Simone Cooper: we ought to reimagine digital not as a threat to the media, but as an enabler towards achieving what SANEF professes to stand. @SikuvileAwards2 #SBSJA23 @StandardBankZA pic.twitter.com/8htNNWPpz8 — SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) June 25, 2023

The late broadcaster, political analyst, and journalist, Eusebius McKaiser was awarded the Allan Soga/Standard Bank Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Phandulwazi Jikelo of the Cape Times is the 2023 Journalist of the Year. As the winner of the News photographs category, Jikelo is the first photojournalist to be named Journalist of the Year for many years, as the Journalist of the Year has generally come out of the Investigative or Hard news category.

Michelle Banda from Daily Maverick was named the Juby Mayet Rising Star of the Year. Justin Langeveld of News24 and Netwerk24 was named Manager/Publisher of the Year.