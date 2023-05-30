Broadcaster, political analyst and journalist, Eusebius McKaiser has passed away. He was 45-years-old.

McKaiser died after a suspected epileptic seizure. He will be remembered by many as a Radio 702 talk show host. The seasoned broadcaster, also wrote for publications such as the Guardian, the Sunday Times, and Business Day, where he used to have a weekly column.

Born in Grahamstown, Eastern Cape, he did his schooling in the Eastern Cape Town and graduated from Rhodes University and pursued his post-graduate studies in Philosophy there. Between 2005 and 2006, he attended the University of Oxford on a Rhodes Scholarship.

He worked for a number of media houses including hosting SABC 3 current affairs programme Interface and a Radio 702 talk show host. McKaiser was also a respected political and social analyst who worked at the Wits Centre for Ethics and at the University of Johannesburg Centre for the Study of Democracy.

When Power FM took to the airwaves for the first time he was part of the first broadcasters at the station.

Eusebius McKaiser discussing State of SA politics 5 September 2022:

Many took to Social media to send condolences for McKaiser:

I’m really at a loss for words. Our paths cross for the first time in 2011, and continued to intersect over the next 12 years. My heart is broken Eusebius McKaiser!?! Rest In Peace my friend.. My condolences to your family and circle of friends..💔💔 #RIPEusebiusMcKaiser pic.twitter.com/hpZ5nwrKEl

— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) May 30, 2023

We are devastated to hear of the untimely passing of one of South Africa’s brightest journalists. Our sincere condolences to Eusebius McKaiser’s friends, family, and to all South Africans that followed his journey. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/MWo4rFNndY — ActionSA (@Action4SA) May 30, 2023

Oh my 💔. Eusebius Mckaiser was one of the brightest minds I have had the privilege of interviewing & sharing a platform with.

His passing is an incalculable loss to South Africa at a time when we so desperately need our brightest at one table. Eusebius a Champion South African https://t.co/khWM9iVc1M — Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) May 30, 2023

🕊️ | The DA extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of political analyst and broadcaster, Eusebius McKaiser. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time. Eusebius will be remembered for his robust political commentary. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Te0rwQbCAx — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 30, 2023