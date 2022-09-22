The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) Art Collection boasts some of the most beautiful artworks by some of South Africa’s prominent and lesser known, but skilled South African artists. The artworks have been showcased at many renowned art exhibitions in the country and abroad. As South Africa celebrates Heritage Month, SABC reporter Tshepo Phagane spoke to the SABC Art Collection Curator Koulla Xinisteris.

The SABC has been acquiring art works for at least half a century, but with the dawn of democracy the SABC wanted these artworks to be as representative of the new democratic dispensation and in 1997, Koulla Xinisteris became the SABC’s Art Collection Curator.

The Art Collection now boasts 1 500 artworks valued at R250 million and comprises of oil paintings, sculptors, drawing, video, audio, photography and ceramics among other works.

The collection has been exhibited at prominent art exhibitions, including the Johannesburg Art Gallery, the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown and at the Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town. And is also used for educational purposes, where students from tertiary come and view the works and do research…

Some of the art collection is displayed at the foyer of the SABC’s Radio Park section where it can be seen by those visiting and it is recognised as among the most important work in the country due to its historical and contemporary coverage. In 2005, a R2, 5 million Pierneef panting was stolen from the SABC and the suspect was arrested and convicted.

Xinisteris says it is important not only to safeguard the artwork, but to preserve this heritage for future generations. She also had a vision for an in house gallery or a museum to be built at the SABC’s Radio Park section, but due to financial constraints this has not yet materialised.