The King of the Abathembu baseRhode in the Eastern Cape, Siyambonga Matanzima, is calling on society to use Heritage Month to learn more about their cultures and traditions.

He believes this will assist in the fight against societal ills such as gender-based violence that are plaguing the country.

King Matanzima says the youth of today have lost their identity due to their irresponsible behaviour such as substance abuse.

He was speaking at the Heritage Month celebrations at the Qamata Great Place in Cofimvaba.