SA suffers defeat to West Indies at T20 International Series

The South African cricket team’s preparations for next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies (Windies) and the USA are not going well.

The Proteas suffered a humiliating three-nil series whitewash in their T20 International series against the Windies in Jamaica.

The hosts won the third and final match in Kingston by eight wickets.

South Africa who won the toss, only managed 163 for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs.

Captain Rassie van der Dussen top scored with 51 off 31 deliveries.

The Windies chased down the target in less than 14 overs for the loss of just two wickets.

Opening batsman, Johnson Charles, was the destroyer in chief, making 69 off just 26 balls with nine fours and five sixes.

The Proteas open their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in New York next Monday.