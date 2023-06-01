Due to the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant of arrest issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussions are under way with respect to the various permutations of South Africa hosting the BRICS Summit in August.

LIVE | #BRICSza Media briefing following the Meeting of #BRICS Foreign Ministers. 🇧🇷🇷🇺🇮🇳🇨🇳🇿🇦https://t.co/pdjJzkz5Zd — DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) June 1, 2023

That’s the word from the Spokesperson in the Presidency Vincent Magwenya who clarified that currently, South Africa remained the Host and Chair of the Summit. Media reports surfaced earlier that a venue change was being considered.

Magwenya was responding to questions from SABC News after reports surfaced quoting anonymous government officials that options where being looked at for hosting the summit outside of South Africa with Bloomberg News reporting that China and Mozambique were being mooted as possible options.

But Magwenya was clear that no final decision had been taken.

Pretoria has been under pressure to effect President Putin’s warrant of arrest were the Russian leader to set foot in South Africa given its Rome Statute obligations as a States Party.

China and Mozambique are not parties to the treaty establishing the Hague-based ICC.

