The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 3 977 628 with 975 new cases reported.

A further 09 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 101 477 to date.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 853 669 with a recovery rate of 96,9%

To date, 36 446 543 vaccines have been administered.

