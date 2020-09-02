Gauteng still accounts for most of the country’s COVID-19 cases with 211 157

South Africa has recorded 2 336 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 630 595. Gauteng still accounts for most of the country’s cases with 211 157, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 113 661.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement that the country has recorded 126 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 14 389.

“Regrettably, we report 126 more COVID-19 related deaths: 12 from KwaZulu-Natal, 49 from Gauteng, 29 from Eastern Cape, 15 from Free State, 16 from Western Cape, 5 from Northern Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 14 389. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Dr Mkhize.

The Western Cape has recorded the most deaths provincially with 3 929 COVID-19 related deaths.

553 456 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the country’s recovery rate to 87%.

