South Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to work with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo to promote bilateral relations and help Kinshasa to build a strong state.

The commitment was made by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, at the 12th Ministerial session of the Bi-National Commission between the two countries in Kinshasa.

The ministerial meeting was held to assess how previous bilateral agreements between South Africa and the DRC are being put into action.

The two countries have enjoyed good trade relations for many years.

There are currently 38 agreements between South Africa and the DRC spanning agriculture, defence, energy, health, and trade and investment.

Dr Pandor’s remarks were welcomed by the Congolese Foreign Affairs Minister, Christophe Lutundula, who praised South Africa for helping his country to develop its economy and restore peace and security in eastern DRC.

Details in the report below:

-Report by Chris Ocamringa