The South African media fraternity has paid tribute to radio legend Mark Pilgrim at a fitting memorial service in Johannesburg this morning.

The 53-year-old died on Sunday after battling stage four lung cancer.

The multi-award winning presenter has spent over 25 years entertaining millions of listeners and viewers across the country.

In an emotional eulogy, Mark Pilgrim’s fiancée, Adrienne Watkins, spoke of her love for him and the incredible father and partner he was.

“What I’d give now for one last kiss and one last dance …. to my beautiful Mark, this is not goodbye, just farewell. The last three years have been the most beautiful of my existence. From our very first date, you took my breath away. You whirlwinded yourself into my life and it felt like a famous movie scene. Growing in love with you, I quickly learned what a significant and remarkable person you were. Beyond your outstanding career and professional accomplishments and the legend you are to SA, to me you are an old school gentleman, a kind and selfless father, and an ambitious businessman with drive and determination.”

Mark Pilgrim’s memorial service underway: