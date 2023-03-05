The SABC has also sent its condolences to the family of veteran broadcaster Mark Pilgrim, who died this morning after a long battle with cancer.

Pilgrim worked for SABC radio station 5FM in the 1990s, where he spent 10 years at the station.

He also had a TV show on SABC2 called Face 2 Face. He died at his home in Johannesburg. Tributes continue to pour in on social media from his fans and friends.

He has been described as a legend who has left an indelible mark on many people’s lives.

SABC acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo says Pilgrim will be greatly missed.

“The SABC is saddened to learn of legendary radio and television broadcaster Mark Pilgrim, who had an illustrious career at the SABC radio station 5FM for close to a decade. As well as presenting the SABC2 programme Face 2 Face. He will be remembered for his zest for life and being one of the giant trailblazers in the industry. The SABC sends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

BREAKING NEWS: Legendary broadcaster Mark Pilgrim has passed away aged 53.

For more visit https://t.co/TS6YUmN424 pic.twitter.com/E8r16t1nks — SABC News (@SABCNews) March 5, 2023