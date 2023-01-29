European Union Foreign Affairs Minister Josep Borrell has maintained that while South Africa remains a strategic partner with the EU it is free to choose its position on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Borrell is in South Africa and met with his counterpart, Naledi Pandor, this past week.

He says countries are free to manage their own foreign policies.

“SA is considered to be a strategic partner for the EU. We have to talk about geopolitical challenges – the war in Ukraine is one of them. As you know, SA had abstained from voting at the UN, so SA has not condemned the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. I understand there are historical reasons. I don’t want to tell anyone how they should manage their policies. It’s a free country with its own foreign policy.”

In the video below SABC International News Editor Sophie Mokoena speaks to Borrell on a range of issues: