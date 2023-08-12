The sharp decline decline in White and Black Rhino populations has a negative impact on the South African economy, according to Isimangaliso Wetland Park CEO, Sbusiso Bukhosini.

In an exclusive interview with the SABC, Bukhosini says the environmental entity continues to battle against rhino poaching which has a direct impact on the economy.

“It poses a serious threat to the economy of the country. Because if tourists do not come into these areas, it basically means that there will be no business opportunities for local communities. There will be no employment opportunities created. Therefore, poverty, unemployment and inequality will not end if poaching is not ended,” explains Bukhosini.