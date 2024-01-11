SA case against Israel is to stop suffering of Palestinians: Lamola

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says South Africa has brought Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to stop the suffering of Palestinians.

South Africa wants the court to issue a provisional order that will make Israel discontinue its bombardment of Gaza. South Africa is presenting its case before the court’s 15 judges. Lamola says Israel has oppressed Palestine for decades.

Proceedings at the ICJ:

“The violence and the destruction in Palestine and Israel did not begin on the 07th of October 2023. The Palestinians have experienced systemic oppression and violence for the last 76 years. On the Gaza Strip, at least since 2004, Israel continues to exercise control over the airspace territorial, waters land crossings, water, electricity and civilian infrastructure,” says Lamola

Earlier, the South African representative at the court in the Hague in the Netherlands, Vusi Madonsela, said the international system had failed to prevent genocide in Gaza. Israel has disposed Palestinians of their land.

“In our application, South Africa has recognized the ongoing Nakba of the Palestinian people through Israel’s colonization and their internationally recognised right of return as refugees to their towns and villages in what is now the state of Israel,” says Madonsela.