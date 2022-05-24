President Cyril Ramaphosa says trade relations between South Africa and Germany have been catapulted to a higher level with both countries now having agreed to cooperate in the field of renewable energy technologies.

Currently, South Africa is reliant on coal for its electricity generation. However, its ageing coal-fired power plants always trip plunging the country in darkness.

During his meeting with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria earlier on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said both countries have now agreed to explore the use of hydrogen as an alternative source of energy.

Trade and investment

Ramaphosa says the countries have also discussed ways to increase trade and investment of German companies in South Africa and also of South African companies into Germany. Germany is South Africa’s second-largest trading partner, a major investor.

“Germany is committed to support our efforts towards industrialisation, infrastructure development and job creation as laid out in the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan,” says President Ramaphosa.

Coronavirus pandemic

The two countries have also been cooperating in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Federal Republic of Germany has been a dependable supporter of our efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. We have expressed our gratitude to Chancellor Schulz for the assistance Germany has given not just to South Africa, but the entire African continent. We also discussed the support Germany can lend to our efforts to ensure that vaccines produced in Africa are given greater market share in developed countries, and that vaccines destined for African populations should be procured locally,” adds President Ramaphosa.

President Ramaphosa says they also discussed vocational training of young people: