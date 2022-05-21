Eskom says the extension of stage two rolling blackouts to 8am until 10pm Saturday and Sunday is partly because of the need to preserve diesel stocks.

Eskom has again called on people to reduce electricity usage and turn off all non essential appliances.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says they are expecting a ship containing diesel supplies on Monday.

“If the current burn rate persists, diesel would be depleted ahead of the ship offloading. While a single unit at the Duvha Power Station tripped, a generating unit each at Tutuka and Medupi power stations have been returned to service. Three generation units are expected to service. This, however, will not be sufficient to meet the higher demand during the cold front over the weekend. We currently have 3 405MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 481MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Eskom finances

Minister for Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan says Eskom has made progress in stabilising its finances. Gordhan was speaking to Members of Parliament during his department’s budget vote.

Gordhan claims that preliminary unaudited results show that the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization have increased by over 85% since the fiscal year 2021.

Gordhan says the entity has also achieved savings of R50 billion through its savings programme that started in the 2019 and 2020 financial year.

He says, “A further reduction in debt to R396 billion was also achieved. The restructuring process is moving apace and transmission company has already been set up… and all that is being awaited is the finances to enable Eskom to move in this direction.”