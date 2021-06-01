The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is now at 1 669 231 with 3 614 new cases reported.

South Africa has administered more than a million COVID-19 vaccines according to the Health Department’s latest data.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says, “Today it is my pleasure to announce that we have breached the million mark and have vaccinated 1 045 104 individuals. I wish to thank all those involved in the vaccination campaign, from the Director-General of Health to each and every vaccinator continuing to battle it out for the nation in the frontline.”

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is now at 1 669 231 with 3 614 new cases reported.

The country also reported 95 more COVID-19 related deaths.

“95 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 3, Free State 27, Gauteng 44, KwaZulu-Natal 5, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 0, Northern Cape 7 and Western

Cape 9, which brings the total to 56 601 deaths,” according to the Health Department.

Latest SA stats: