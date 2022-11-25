A non-racial sport stalwart and rugby legend of Gqeberha, Fezile Sobikwa was buried in the city on Friday. He was one of the founding members of the historic Kwazekhele Rugby Union (KWARU) established in 1971 in opposition to segregated sport. He was also part of the protest against the Springboks playing in New Zealand in the 80s. Sobikwa was 79 years-old.

Rugby fraternity mourn Sobikwa’s passing:

It was a dignified send-off for a legend of the game of rugby. Players from his era who played for Springrose, Saint Cyprians and other members of KWARU paid homage to Sobikwa. He was hailed as a servant of the people and an inspiration for the later generation.

“He had a passion for people, particular rugby in the region, his contribution will never be forgotten in rugby, will miss him immensely, he taught us a lot not only in rugby. He is widely respected, it’s a huge loss to us,” says former springbok manager Zola Yeye.

Sobikwa was also a businessman in the bus transport sector.

“We have learnt a lot from his excellent business skills, he was amazing, he had a passion in the bus industry. He was widely respected as a businessperson, he will surely be missed by many of us,” says fellow businessman Bobo Pemba.

But he was also a family man.

“So many people told us beautiful stories that we didn’t know, we gave him a dignified send off, he was a true legend, not only to us, but to everyone who knew him. He was known in rugby circles, what a sad loss, we all going to miss him,” says his son Kwanele Sobikwa.

Sobikwa’s final resting place is the North End cemetery in Gqeberha.