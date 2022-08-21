Some traditional leaders have embarked on a campaign to raise awareness of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and the abuse of children.

In Emalahleni in Mpumalanga, the Ndzundza SoGutjhe Royal House in Phola Township held its first annual “Isigungu Sezintombi”, loosely translated as a committee of young women.

Amatshitshi is an old African traditional practice that encourages girls to maintain their virginity until marriage. As the country marks women’s month, the royal house celebrated over 100 girls at Phola township in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

Ndzundza SoGutjhe Royal House celebrates amatshithi:

Preservation of virginity and respect for women

The aim of the gathering was to encourage the young women to preserve their virginity.

The organiser of the gatherings, Queen Thulisile Mahlangu, says the royal house is also teaching young boys to respect and protect women. She adds that this will also help young girls to identify signs of an abusive relationship.

The latest crime statistics show that the country is faced with many social ills and that young girls are on the receiving end of GBV and high teenage pregnancy.

“We’re trying to teach them what to watch out for, so that they can identify as soon as they come across such issues. We are also talking about careers. They will be teaching our children how to apply, how you identify the careers with the personal choice that you have and go for a career that you know is good for you personally, not what your parents want you to do.”