The Royal Family has announced details of the arrangements for the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement released on the Royal Family’s official website, it was confirmed that the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September at 11:00 BST (12:00 CAT). The Queen will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall for four days before the funeral, to give the public the opportunity to pay their final respects to the United Kingdom’s longest reigning monarch.

Currently, the Queen’s Coffin rests in the Ballroom at Balmoral Castle and will travel by road to Edinburgh on Sunday to arrive at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will rest in the Throne Room until the afternoon of Monday 12th September.

The statement provides full details of the journey which the Queen’s body will take until she is laid at her final resting place in.. on 19 Sptember.

A procession, which King Charles III and members of the royal family will take part in, will be formed on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to convey the Coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh on the afternoon of Monday, 12 September. The King and royal family will attend a service in St Giles’ Cathedral to receive the coffin, and there it will lie at rest guarded by Vigils from The Royal Company of Archers, to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.

The Queen’s coffin will travel from Scotland by Royal Air Force aircraft from Edinburgh Airport, accompanied on the journey by The Princess Royal, on the afternoon of Tuesday, 13 September and will arrive at RAF Northolt later that evening.

Members of The Queen’s family view the many floral tributes that have been left in memory of Her Majesty at Balmoral. pic.twitter.com/T5MBcl0hpy — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

The coffin of the Queen will be transferred by road to Buckingham Palace on the afternoon of Wednesday, 14 September where it will rest in the Bow Room, following which the coffin will be carried in procession on a gun carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

The Queen will Lie-in-State in The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, thereafter the Queen will lie-in-state Westminster Hall until the morning of the state funeral.

This service will be attended by the King and members of the royal family.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to pay their final respects to the Queen at Westminster Hall while she is lying-in-state until the morning of 19 September when the coffin will be taken in-procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the late monarch’s state funeral service will take place.

After the funeral service, the state hearse will transport the Queen’s coffin to St George’s Chapel where a committal service will take place.

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September. Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022