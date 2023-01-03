Britain’s Prince Harry says he wants to get his father King Charles and his brother Prince William back. He said this in an excerpt released on Monday from an interview with British television network ITV, in which he remarks that his troubled relationship with the royal family “never needed to be this way.”

“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back,” he said in the clip.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from royal duties in March 2020, stating that they wanted to forge new lives away from media harassment in the United States.

They have since criticised how they were treated as members of the royal family, including an accusation by Harry that his brother William, Prince of Wales, screamed at him during a meeting to discuss his future.

In a separate interview with CBS News in the United States, Harry said Buckingham Palace had refused to publicly support him and his wife, while at the same time the institution was briefing against them.

“When we’re being told for the last six years, ‘We can’t put a statement out to protect you,’ but you do it for other members of the family, there comes a point when silence is betrayal,” he told journalist Anderson Cooper.

The two-part interview will be broadcast on 8 January, two days before the publication of Harry’s autobiography titled “Spare”.

The @ITV interview with Prince Harry will be broadcast at 9pm on Sunday.

The programme is scheduled for 90 minutes.

ITV have given no further information about what was discussed in the UK interview, other than this 20 second trailer.

WATCH👇 pic.twitter.com/K3RnOCMxEu — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 2, 2023