Residents of Riverlea, south of Johannesburg, say there has been a significant decrease in illegal mining activities in the area, since Police Minister Bheki Cele’s intervention last week.

On Friday, the Minister held an Imbizo with residents following their concerns regarding their safety after turf battles between rival gangs of illegal miners in the area.

Specialised task forces have since been deployed to the area to deal with illegal miners.

Community leader Bernice Dollie elaborates on the current situation, “To be honest we slept very peacefully. I don’t have two bags under my eyes and I love what he said when he said watch the space. There is still work on the ground and it hasn’t stopped. I think so far his promises are working. The CPF and Langlaate police station was also on the ground and all the partners that were promised is on the ground, whether they come with metro one side or the task team, they are still on the ground, we are still seeing action.”

Riverlea Clashes I Police Minister Bheki Cele meets with Riverlea residents