The Richards Bay Airport has been reopened after it was closed about two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are two direct daily flights between Richards Bay and the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Mayor Xolani Ngwezi says the reopening of the airport will enable people in the north of the province, including business people and tourists to travel easily and faster between Richards Bay and Johannesburg.

“We have been able to reopen the airport with the assistance of Airlink and ACSA and we have been able to comply with the assistance of ACSA and Airlink. This airport now is able to connect people from the province of KZN with all the nine provinces. If you want to come to Richards Bay for instance or you want to go to Bloemfontein you can now connect from Bloemfontein via Johannesburg then to Richards Bay or from Richards bay to Johannesburg, then to Bloemfontein which is another province.”