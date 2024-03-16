Rhino poachers arrested in 2020 begin jail term

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three Rhino poachers who were arrested in 2020 have started serving their jail terms after they were convicted and sentenced by the Kathu Magistrate’s Court in the Northern Cape.

27-year-old David Mecwi, 26-year-old Kethamile Kooper and 27-year-old Tebogo Megare have all been sentenced to a combined 75-years for several counts of criminal activities.

They were each found guilty on eight counts including contravention of the immigration act, possession of unlicensed firearms and entering the Republic with wild animals.

All three men were handed 25-years direct imprisonment.

The fourth suspect in the matter was killed during the arrest of the three in 2020. Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Nomthandazo Mnisi elaborates.

“During April 2020, police within the farm borders of South Africa and Botswana were informed of four unknown footprints entering farm barrage. Several role players, including chopper services and anti-poaching unit, were also contacted to assist in tracking the accused as the owner of the farm experienced poachers in the past. The accused made a series of court appearances until their sentencing. Each accused will serve a total of 25 years direct imprisonment.”