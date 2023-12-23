Residents of Cape Town urged to work with police in fighting crime

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, has urged residents of Cape Town to work with the police to fight crime. Cele was leading the annual festive season inspection. The visit forms part of efforts by the South African Police Service (SAPS) to channel resources to crime hotspot areas.

The Western Cape leg of the roadshow on Friday included visits to businesses as well as police operations in high crime areas.

Cele’s roadshow included a stop at Athlone Magistrate’s Court, where a suspect linked to the murder of Gugulethu CPF Deputy Chairperson, Lulama Dinginto, appeared. Dinginto was shot multiple times in her home in Gugulethu when suspects allegedly broke in.

Cele says the growing number of attacks against CPF members and those who fight crime are worrying.

“Which means that criminals are becoming more arrogant, more desperate and all that. That calls a better implementation of the protection of all individuals working against crime. It does not necessarily mean that everybody will be protected by the members of the South African Police Service but there must be a know-how, what happens when the threat is found to be credible.”

Number of issues

In Gugulethu, Cele engaged with the residents who raised a number of issues. He says they are committed to co-operate with the public.

“They do raise the issue of criminality, rape, the issue of illegal firearms and all that. You will remember that in this Gugulethu yourself you were here last week when we were burying a member of the CPF. We are very glad that person has been arrested and you know, appeared in court. We believe that when they give us information, we will fight crime when we work together.”

At this time of the holiday season, the Western Cape receives an influx of tourists. Then police visibility and intervention becomes crucial.

The Western Cape government has once again called for the devolution of police powers. Western Cape MEC for Community Safety and Police Oversight, Reagan Allan explains:

“At this stage we are satisfied even though we know that in order to effectively combat crime, devolution of policing powers must happen. But in the current constitutional framework, we have oversight role of South African Police. My view is that it must lead to better service delivery. We are working closely with the South African Police.”

#sapsHQ The Ministry together with the SAPS management team from national and the province, led by National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola and the Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile, assessed the effectiveness of the SAPS’ Safer Festive Season… pic.twitter.com/p0rgU0Jrn6 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and killed three people in Delft (on the Cape Flats). Two men and a woman were shot dead earlier this week.

Western Cape Police Commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, has appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

“For now we have not heard any progress. But we have activated our 72-our action plan to trace the suspects and the people that have killed those people. The appeal is that somebody must have seen something somewhere. They must call us. Their information will be treated confidential.”

The last leg of the roadshow is in KwaZulu-Natal.

#sapsHQ Police Minister, General Bheki Cele conducted the annual #SaferFestiveSeason Inspection Roadshow in the KwaZulu-Natal Province today to assess the effectiveness of the SAPS’ Safer Festive Season operational plans put in place, to ensure the well-being and safety of all… pic.twitter.com/YtQH2kc7Hs — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 23, 2023

Police Minister Bheki Cele heads festive season inspection in KZN: