Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago says the bank has reached out to the Pan South African Language Board to revisit the matter regarding the alleged spelling error on the upgraded hundred-rand-note.

Kganyago says having received complaints from members of the Vatsonga community over the spelling of the Xitsonga word for ‘Reserve Bank’ the matter was referred back and the bank is awaiting feedback.

The Governor emphasised that the central bank’s recent campaign to educate the public on the new security and design features helps to cement public trust and confidence in the currency.

“One thing you can be sure of is that these notes will last longer than the previous one because the technology on the substrate has moved. At some stage, we were discussing whether these things should be hybrid, but the cotton technology has moved and now cotton substrate is more durable, and it was probably meant to compete with polymer. So, use the notes with the comfort that you can keep them longer without having to worry about them getting soiled too easily, the quality of the substrate has been upped,” Kganyago explains.