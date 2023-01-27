Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) chair Panyaza Lesufi says the outcome of the Joburg council meeting which saw the removal of Mpho Phalatse as mayor will yield similar results in other municipalities in the province.

Phalatse was ousted during a vote of no confidence by the ANC, Economic Freedom Fighters, Patriotic Alliance and Minority Party voting bloc on Thursday.

Thapelo Amad from the Al-Jama-ah party is elected mayor the next day, defeating Phalatse and ActionSA’s Funzile Ngobeni.

Lesufi says the coalition team will strengthen rather than destabilise the local authorities.”It was just unfortunate that in Ekurhuleni, the DA is postponing something that is inevitable. Instead of allowing democracy to take its own cause, they decided to delay a meeting, collapse a meeting and run away from the meeting. They will convene another meeting and this collective of coalition partners will do what they know best. To be disciplined, united in a shared vision and install leadership that will represent the interests of our people. We have taken note as well in Tshwane.”

‘Insults’

Meanwhile, Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie has warned the newly appointed mayor of the City of Johannesburg that he will endure insults from the Democratic Alliance.

McKenzie claims the DA was the most corrupt, and a bad coalition partner.

“The Democratic Alliance- and I want to mention them by name- is the most corrupt party in the history of parties in South Africa- because they are the ones that call people corrupt. Go and see all the coalitions that crumbled, it’s always where the DA is, because they come with that white superiority complex, that entitlement. So, to Thapelo, I want to say – they are going to insult you like they insulted us.”

