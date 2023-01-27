Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has congratulated Al Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad on his election as Johannesburg Mayor. Amad won with 138 votes.

Amad won with 138 votes, after defeating the ousted mayor and Democratic Alliance (DA) candidate Mpho Phalatse who received 81 votes and Action SA’s Funzi Ngobeni getting 46.

Lesufi promised to support Amad and also took a swipe at the ousted DA mayor and her party.

“The way you’ve respected the negotiations- the teams- please continue to do so, so that as this particular team, we can bring stability to all our municipalities in this province. It’s something that is achievable- we’ll do so- there is no single political party here that has the birthright to control our municipalities- if they’re not in power then it’s corruption, if they’re not in power, then there is no service delivery. They created this mess, they must suffer the consequences of this particular mess- so, welcome and congratulations.”

Media briefing to congratulate COJ Mayor Thapelo Amad:

Amad sets priorities

Amad says the delivery of basic services, the fight against corruption and the professionalisation of the City’s workforce will be among his key priorities.

New City of Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad addresses the council sitting:

