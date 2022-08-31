Former African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer-General Mathews Phosa says the recent arrest of people accused of corruption appears selective.

Phosa says that the ANC must be decisive in its efforts to deal with corruption in order to restore the trust of South African people even if that requires ensuring the prosecution of its own comrades.

Phosa was speaking to SABC News Political Editor Mzwandile Mbeje in an exclusive interview in which he said justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done.

“How many politicians have been charged, how many tell me one but how many politicians are mentioned in Zondo, man, but give me one who has been charged? Then who do you, as someone who has a legal background, who would you blame for this? The authorities, the minister of justice must tell us why are the politicians not being charged. I mean everybody is asking that question, we can have Brian Molefe and [Anoj] Singh are being charged but are we not having causalities here, where are the politicians?” Phosa asks.

VIDEO: SABC’s Mzwandile Mbeje in conversation with Mathews Phosa on a range of issues:

Former Transnet executives, including former Group Chief Executive Brian Molefe and former Finance Head Anoj Singh were arrested this week.

The pair forms part of the latest arrests in the controversial locomotives deal at the company in 2015.

It’s alleged that Transnet paid over R90 million to Trillian for organising a R30 billion club loan to help buy over 1 000 locomotives in 2015.

It was alleged that a double payment was made as Transnet had already paid Regiments for the work.

Trillian allegedly did nothing to earn the fee but invoiced Transnet.

Five people, including former Transnet Group CEO Siyabonga Gama, have already been charged in the case.