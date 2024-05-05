Real Madrid secure LaLiga title after Girona thrash Barcelona 4-2

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Real Madrid claimed a record-extending 36th LaLiga title yesterday after Girona fought back to beat Barcelona 4-2, a result that left Carlo Ancelotti’s side with an unassailable lead in the standings.

Real Madrid, who have lost only once in the league this season, beat lowly Cadiz earlier yesterday. They hold a 13-point advantage over second-placed Girona while Barcelona dropped to third with four matches remaining.

Real now can turn their attention to a LaLiga-Champions League double as they get ready to host Bayern Munich in the semi-final return leg on Wednesday after snatching a 2-2 draw in Germany last week.

It was an afternoon of celebration for Girona too as the win secured them a spot in Europe for the first time after they qualified for next season’s Champions League.

A brace from substitute Portu helped surprise package Girona to humble their Catalan rivals for the second time this season. Girona had also beaten Barca away in December by the same score.

Andreas Christiansen gave Barca the lead in the third minute before Girona hit back a minute later with LaLiga top-scorer Artem Dovbyk heading in the equaliser yesterday.

Robert Lewandowski put the visitors back in front from the penalty spot after Lamine Yamal was fouled inside the box just before the break and a wasteful Barca missed several chances to extend their lead early in the second half.