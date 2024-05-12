Real Madrid show off LaLiga trophy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Newly-crowned LaLiga champions Real Madrid were handed the trophy on Sunday and began their bus tour of the city, stopping at the regional headquarters and City Hall before heading to Cibeles Fountain, their traditional celebration spot.

Real Madrid earned an emphatic 4-0 win over relegated Granada on Saturday to extend their unbeaten league run to 28 games.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side continued their superb form following their midweek Champions League semi-final win over Bayern Munich, reaching 90 points in the standings, 15 clear of second-placed Girona with three games remaining.

At the regional government headquarters, players and Ancelotti thanked fans from the building’s balcony and urged the ecstatic crowd to sing and cheer with them.

Jude Bellingham told the crowd in Spanish they would win the Champions League final at Wembley on June 1, while Vinicius Jr. said he hoped they could celebrate through June 2.

