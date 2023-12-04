Reaction to ConCourt’s dismissal of ICA’s application

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Political parties in Parliament have noted the Constitutional Court’s ruling, dismissing the challenge to the Electoral Amendment Act. The court found that the applicants failed to make a case for constitutional invalidity. The matter was brought before the court after independent candidates lamented the fairness of the Act.

Today’s judgment paves the way for the Electoral Commission to conclude discussions with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the date of next year’s election.

“The DA welcomes the fact that the Constitutional Court this morning provided the IEC with the necessary clarity to enable it to proceed with and finalize its preparations for next year’s elections as early as May 2024. We also hope that this will enable the IEC to urgently announce the date for final registration weekend and that its conversations with the president will be concluded, so that the president can announce the date for the elections,” says the DA’s Werner Horn

“This ruling provides legal clarity as to the provision of independent candidates. It also allows the IEC to finalize preparations for voter registration weekend and next year’s general elections,” says the ACDP’s Steve Swart.

“At this moment the electoral commission is working on the 22 May and therefore they now can continue in terms of the planning. The application from SA is merely a technical issue in terms of the number of signatures and the court granted them permission to approach the court directly. But independent of what the finding will be, it will not have any severe effect on the planning of the process,” says the FF Plus’ Dr Pieter Groenewald.

“Our democracy is in the process of maturing and today’s judgment settles the question of fair participation for independent candidates in the electoral process is another step in the settling of our democratic process. Our democratic process in the only way citizens can get the government that they want,” says GOOD party’s Brett Herron.

Video: Reactions to ConCourt’s dismissal of the ICA’s application: