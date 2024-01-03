Rea Vaya Bus services temporarily disrupted

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rea Vaya bus commuters are urged to seek alternative transportation as services face temporary disruptions.

Operations at the Soweto bus service depot have been interrupted due to an ongoing dispute between workers and their employer, Pio Trans.

Benny Makgoga, spokesperson for Rea Vaya, says that passengers will receive updates on the resumption of operations.

“The city is in communication with Pio Trans, and further information will be provided. Apologies are extended for any inconvenience caused and passengers are encouraged to explore other public transportation options.”