Another day of no Rea Vaya services

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Scores of Rea Vaya commuters will have to find alternative modes of transport for another day as operations of the bus service remains suspended.

Operations at the bus depot in Soweto continue to be disrupted as a result of the ongoing labour dispute between Piotrans and employees over the non-payment of 13th cheques which were due to be paid in December 2023.

This comes shortly after Rea Vaya was placed under business rescue late last year.

Last week, the City of Johannesburg reassured commuters of its commitment to maintaining uninterrupted bus services.

The Rea Vaya Board was dissolved in late December.

Business rescue practitioner, Mahier Tayob, took over the reins at the bus line after PioTrans was placed under business rescue.

Two of PioTrans’ creditors applied for business rescue, citing alleged mismanagement and maladministration.

SAMWU’s Regional Secretary in Johannesburg Thobani Nkosi: