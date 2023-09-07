Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) says the late Pick ‘n Pay founder, Raymond Ackerman’s legacy and commitment to championing consumer rights and promoting inclusivity set a benchmark.

The business leader died at the age of 92 at his home in Cape Town.

BUSA’s CEO, Cas Coovadia, says Ackerman’s journey in the South African business sector has left an indelible mark.

“Mr Ackerman championed consumer rights in those days and had numerous run-ins with the apartheid government on issues like foodstuff, on trying to reduce the cost of foodstuff to retail consumer and generally trying to create an environment where food was affordable to the majority of the people in this country.”

Pick ‘n Pay says SA has lost a brilliant patriot