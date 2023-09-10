A memorial service will be held in Cape Town on Monday for businessman and philanthropist Raymond Ackerman. The founder of the Pick ‘n Pay retail chain died last week at the age of 92.

He has been described as a visionary entrepreneur, humanitarian and a great South African. Beryl Williams started working at the retailer in 1984. She says Ackerman enabled her to afford her first home at the age of 20.

“That’s the person Mr Ackerman was, he looked after his staff very well. You could have made loans and he will help you, help his staff whenever he can. That’s why in 1986, I was a homeowner, I got a loan from him. And you can even after the one loan is finished, you can make another loan.”

Ackerman made an indelible mark on the retail sector. The Pick n Pay Group operates over 2 000 stores across South Africa and seven other African countries.

He is survived by his wife, Wendy, four children, 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.