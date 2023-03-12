The family of South African rapper, Constantinos Tsobanoglou popularly known as Costa Titch, has expressed their gratitude for the love expressed by his supporters on Twitter and other social networks following his death.

Costa Titch died while performing at a music festival in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

He was 27 years old.

In a statement published by Titch Gang Records confirming his death, the family has asked to be afforded time and space in this difficult time.

The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

The hashtag #RIPCostaTitch is at the top of social media trends today.

Below are some of the messages on social media:

RIP: Costa Titch Nelspruit-born artist and dancer, real name Costa Tsobanoglou, has passed away. He was 27. #RIPCostaTitch pic.twitter.com/u6VP3p7x88 — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) March 11, 2023

Reunited in Spirit Rest in peace Gents… Ricky Rick AKA and Costa Titch .. pic.twitter.com/e40X5ixjMR — King Vee Stapia (@KingVeeStapia) March 11, 2023

RIP Costa Titch. Great talent gone too soon. 💚🕊️ — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) March 12, 2023

Costa Titch💔 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) March 11, 2023

Waking up to this 💔😫#RIPCostaTitch pic.twitter.com/3uHTC57HrF — Xihla & Busi | Travel & Lifestyle 🏳️‍🌈 (@LCoincidentally) March 12, 2023