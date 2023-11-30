Ramokgopa to receive first batch of energy equipment donated by China

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is set to receive the initial shipment of energy equipment donated by China to South Africa today.

The donation, expected to be received in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, is part of the Technical Assistance Programme established between the two countries during the state visit of the Chinese President to South Africa in August.

Ramokgopa confirmed that the first consignment comprises 450 gasoline generators, marking the beginning of a collaborative effort to address the energy challenges faced by South Africa. These generators are earmarked for distribution to public service facilities across the nation, with a particular focus on essential institutions such as clinics, schools, and courts.

In an official statement, the Ministry highlighted the immediate utility of the donated equipment in supporting critical public services. The generators are expected to play a crucial role in ensuring uninterrupted power supply to these facilities, especially in the context of the country’s ongoing struggle with load shedding.

The donation aligns with the South African government’s commitment to implementing the Energy Action Plan, a comprehensive strategy aimed at mitigating the impact of load shedding and enhancing the overall energy infrastructure of the nation.

China donation to boost emergency energy solutions for key facilities:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>