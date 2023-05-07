ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa has called on party members and leaders to ensure that, through campaigning and visibility across the country, the party wins with an out-right majority in next year’s general elections.

Ramaphosa was delivering a virtual address to party structures during its two-day National Elections Strategy workshop in Boksburg on Gauteng’s East Rand.

The debate on a possibility of a coalition government, both at a national and provincial level, continues to gain momentum, with political parties vowing to go all out in making sure that the ANC dips below the 50 percent mark.

The party won the 2019 elections with 57 percent of the vote.

Ramaphosa says the ANC has an obligation to make sure that victory is certain in 2024.

“If we can master this, how we carry our campaign forward, how we plaster the whole country, wall to wall with an ANC message, and have really effective volunteers as of old in our campaigning method, this election is ours, and victory is certain.”