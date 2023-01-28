African National Congress Secretary General Fikile Mbalula says President Cyril Ramaphosa will soon announce an energy emergency package to cushion South Africans and businesses from the severity of the rolling blackouts.

Mbalula says the President will probably address the nation on the interventions before the end of next week.

“He will make an announcement before the government Lekgotla and talk to the nation about interventions that government will be making. What the president dealt with here, is that it is clear from the consultation with society, many groups and businesses that there are specific calls that have been made that this is a crisis.”

He adds: “So an emergency package will be announced to ensure that energy security, but also deal with the problems and challenges of load shedding. There are emergency things that must move faster…he did touch on that and he said in his political overview that government will be making those announcements probably before they go to the Lekgotla.”

Eskom says rolling blackouts will be reduced to stage 3 from 05:00 am on Saturday morning. The cash-strapped power utility is currently implementing stage 4 power cuts.

Eskom says stage 4 will be implemented in the evenings from 16:00pm until 05:00 am over the weekend. It adds that stage 2 load shedding is expected during the day on Sunday.