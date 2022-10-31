President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent messages of condolence to India and Somalia. This after the two countries had disasters that led to the tragic deaths of scores of people over the weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the thoughts of people of South Africa are with the Indian and Somali families that have lost their loved ones.

In India, 140 people died following the collapse of the bridge in Gurarat during the Diwali festivities.

In Somalia, an explosion in Mogadishu claimed the lives of about 100 people and scores of others injured.

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa has wished all the injured speedy recovery.

President @CyrilRamaphosa has sent messages of condolence to the Republic of India and the Federal Republic of Somalia following disasters that have led to the tragic deaths of scores of people in the two countries. https://t.co/WwvVmgz0Iu — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 31, 2022