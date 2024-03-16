India goes to the polls in April, Modi seeks third term

Reading Time: < 1 minute

One of the world’s largest polling exercises will get under way in India next month.

The country will vote in seven phases spanning nearly two months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a rare third term in these elections and surveys show he is leading the race.

“Polls in India will open on April 19th and close on June 1st. Counting of votes will be done on June 4th with a winner declared on the same day. India’s election body says 970 million voters will be eligible to cast their ballot in the world’s most populous country, making this the biggest election globally.

Modi, who first swept to power in 2014, is considered the frontrunner with opinion polls showing he’s set to win a comfortable majority.

If he wins, he’d be only the second Indian leader to win three back-to-back terms.