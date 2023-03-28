President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured Port St Johns residents that have been affected by floods that a contractor will start building them temporary structures on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa visited the Eastern Cape town after recent floods left thousands of households destitute while three people lost their lives.

The president says local traditional leaders have identified land where the structures will be built.

“Government is gearing into action. Tomorrow, we’ve got contractors that will start building temporary structures. We’ve got our traditional leaders here (who have) delineated land that we can use. So, a combination of forms of assistance is coming together. As much as people were a bit unhappy, but government is making all the efficient to address the needs of our people.”

