President Cyril Ramaphosa is not attending the UK’s King Charles’ coronation, due to his commitment to attend a summit in Burundi.

However, the Minister of International Relations and Corporation Dr Naledi Pandor is representing South Africa at the ceremony.

Ramaphosa is participating in the regional peace, security and co-operation summit for the Democratic of the Congo and the Great Lakes region.

The talks are also expected to address the current unrest in Sudan.

The 11th high level segment of the regional oversight mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation framework for the DRC and the Great Lakes, seeks to stabilise the restive Eastern parts of Congo.

The summit will deliberate on the deployment of East African Community troops and their role in dealing with negative forces in the Congo especially the M23 rebels. South Africa is one of the signatories of the structure that is trying so hard to end recurring waves of devastating conflicts in the Great Lakes region.

Leaders will also focus on the current crisis in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces.

Meghan

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is among the members of the UK’s Royal family attending King Charles’ coronation, however, his wife, Meghan, has decided not to attend the ceremony.

It follows months of speculation on whether Prince Harry will be present to witness his father’s official crowning.

Saturday’s public appearance will be the first since the publication of his bombshell memoir, which highlighted his rifts with other royals.

Harry is no longer a working royal.

VIDEO: Prof. Donal McCracken weighs in on coronation:



Additional reporting by Khayelihle Khumalo.